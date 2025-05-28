Old North State Trust LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 791.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.56 and a 200-day moving average of $582.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $590.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

