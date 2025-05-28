IronOak Wealth LLC. Makes New $373,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.