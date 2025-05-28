iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ITOS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 19.6%

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 7,900,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,642. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $390.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,829,543.82. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares in the company, valued at $16,995,267.64. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,477 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,649,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,798 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 831,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

