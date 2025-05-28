Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 16th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRU stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.51. 74,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,332. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$14.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Robert Alexander King acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.31 per share, with a total value of C$203,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Colin Strem acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,757.20. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.