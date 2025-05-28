Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance
TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,024. The company has a market capitalization of C$751.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$8.38.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
