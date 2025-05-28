Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,024. The company has a market capitalization of C$751.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$8.38.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

