3,954 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MO opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

