CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658. CareCloud has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $22.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.
CareCloud Company Profile
