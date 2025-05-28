CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658. CareCloud has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $22.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

