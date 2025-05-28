Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7%

JPM stock opened at $265.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $736.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

