Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,211.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,045.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $967.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,213.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,708 shares of company stock worth $138,323,256 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

