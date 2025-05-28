Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,558,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $780.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

