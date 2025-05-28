5,357 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Lighthouse Financial LLC

Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $445.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

