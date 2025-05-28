Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday after CLSA raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $74.00. CLSA currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oklo traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.61. 13,898,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 12,594,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OKLO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Oklo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $889,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oklo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Oklo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

