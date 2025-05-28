Prostatis Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.5% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,286,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

