Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.97.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA traded down $16.52 on Wednesday, reaching $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,650,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,484. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -310.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.