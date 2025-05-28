Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 236.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

XELB traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 1,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XELB shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

