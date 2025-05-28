Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 135.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saga Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Saga Communications worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.