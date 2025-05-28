Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Off Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU). In a filing disclosed on May 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NU stock on April 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NU alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,286,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,394,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NU by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,830,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,539,000 after buying an additional 2,597,714 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in NU by 51.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,555,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in NU by 222.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.