Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Invests $222,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of COP opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

