Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Invests $589,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.6% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.