Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 16th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$162.26. 90,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.26. The company has a market cap of C$57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$86.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.33.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. UBS Group lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total transaction of C$754,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total transaction of C$933,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,728 shares of company stock worth $4,566,968 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.