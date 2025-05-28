Thoma Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $400.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.