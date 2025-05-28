622 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $543.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

