Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $388,061.52 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 19,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $388,061.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,814.32. This represents a 70.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $188,475.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $10,367.25.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $10,367.25.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,135. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $725.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $245.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.