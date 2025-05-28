Old North State Trust LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,137 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $279.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

