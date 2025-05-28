Members Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,919,000. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,896,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

AVGO opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

