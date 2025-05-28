Old North State Trust LLC Buys 103 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

