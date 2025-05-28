CWC Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.62.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $470.88 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $476.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion and a PE ratio of 84.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

