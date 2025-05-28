Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Caterpillar comprises about 0.8% of Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,629,000 after buying an additional 284,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,841,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,081,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,364,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.33.

NYSE:CAT opened at $351.36 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.78. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

