Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,089.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,016.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,062.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

