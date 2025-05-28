Paysign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 204 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Paysign has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $230.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.23.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PAYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
