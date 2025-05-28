Paysign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 204 call options.

Paysign Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Paysign has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $230.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Paysign by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Paysign by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Paysign by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paysign during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Further Reading

