Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 8.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.58. 5,456,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11,644,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RUN. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,540 shares of company stock worth $595,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

