Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,626 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 177% compared to the average daily volume of 7,797 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $8,822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 150,604 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,586,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 1,766,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,123. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.04%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.