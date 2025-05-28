Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lionsgate Entertainment traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 141146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lionsgate Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LION. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,538,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 375,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 837,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lionsgate Entertainment

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

