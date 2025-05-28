Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys Shares of 191,044 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 191,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $170,281,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,708 shares of company stock worth $138,323,256. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,211.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,045.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,213.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

