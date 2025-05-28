Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $780.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,293,612.80. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,583 shares of company stock worth $16,701,404. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

