Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $10.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

MFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

MFA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 245,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,157. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $966.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

