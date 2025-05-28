Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZO. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on AutoZone in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,989.86.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $95.85 on Wednesday, reaching $3,791.51. 44,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,187. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,694.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,457.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

