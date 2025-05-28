Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 9.1% increase from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Pet Valu Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE:PET opened at C$30.22 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$30.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Pet Valu to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

