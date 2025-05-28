Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BREGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

BRE stock opened at C$14.72 on Wednesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.46 and a 12 month high of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$140.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.28.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

See Also

Dividend History for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.