Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

BRE stock opened at C$14.72 on Wednesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.46 and a 12 month high of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$140.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

