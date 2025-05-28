Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Bonfire Financial acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 793,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 109,839 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Centene stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Get Our Latest Report on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.