4,555 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Bought by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $257.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $242.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

