DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.09 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.4%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.24 and its 200 day moving average is $500.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.