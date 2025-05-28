Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $126,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $314.99 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

