DSG Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average of $214.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

