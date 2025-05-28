DSG Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $161.84 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $452.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.