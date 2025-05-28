233 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $724.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $686.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $784.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.