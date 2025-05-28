Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $313,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

