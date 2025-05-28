Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,076,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

