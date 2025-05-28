21,120 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

