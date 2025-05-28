NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

